Look: Christen Harper's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Earlier this week, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released on Monday.

The shoot featured plenty of rookies, but one of the fan-favorites is model Christen Harper. The girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Harper shared her reaction to the 2022 edition on social media.

"I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in @si_swimsuit 2022. Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women 🤍 I’ve never felt more myself then on this shoot, beyond words for how grateful I am for the entire team behind the camera that creates the most positive, uplifting vibes," she wrote.

Late last year, she shared a tease of the 2022 shoot.

"Alexa, play 'This is What Dreams are Made of' from the Lizzie McGuire movie. My first image as a ROOKIE for #SiSwim2022 and let me tell you guys this is only the beginning! I can’t wait to share all the amazing moments from beautiful Barbados," she said.

The entire rookie class from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 edition can be found here.