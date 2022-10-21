Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Has Message For Carolina After Trade

Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers made headlines with a blockbuster trade during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey.

After taking some time to process the news, McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, took to Instagram with a message for Carolina.

"This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," she said in Instagram. "I’ll miss you all so much and you’ll always hold a special place in my heart 😭 I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years ❤️ Niners Nation, let’s go!"

"Ps- to all of my LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines. Love you guys and thank you for the heavy pours. I won’t be seeing you as often but we had a good run."

The star running back himself had a message for fans after the trade as well.

"I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you," McCaffrey said to the fans.

McCaffrey and Culpo are now off to the Bay area.