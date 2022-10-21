Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Football fans were locked into the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints game when a different NFC team made headlines.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for McCaffrey.

After the trade, McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, took to Instagram to react to the trade news.

"So many emotions right now," she said while showing a video of her watching ESPN's Adam Schefter break down the news.

Olivia Culpo Instagram

She followed that up with another message.

"Ready for anything with you," she said.

Olivia Culpo Instagram

The star running back himself had a message for fans after the trade.

"I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you," McCaffrey said to the fans.

CMC should fit right into Kyle Shanahan's offense, which is bad news for the rest of the NFC.