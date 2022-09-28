Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Outfit Photos

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season over the weekend.

Carolina took down the New Orleans Saints in an ugly 22-14 contest. While it wasn't exactly pretty, the Panthers will take it as they moved to 1-2 on the season.

McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was right there to take in the sights. Before the game, she snapped a picture with the star running back and posted it to her Instagram account.

Check it out.

Culpo has more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram, four times the amount of her NFL star running back boyfriend.