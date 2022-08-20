Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account.

Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.

Culpo's caption for the post was fairly simple: "It's a shahk!"

Now, just a few days later, she posted another photo that has social media's attention. Just over 20 hours after posting a photo in a swimsuit, Culpo's post has more than 107,000 likes.

Check it out.

Culpo is a social media superstar, with over five million followers on Instagram alone. She and McCaffrey are one of the most recognizable couples in sports.

When the 2022 season officially kicks off, Culpo will likely be in attendance at plenty of games.