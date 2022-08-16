Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Boat Photos

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

With the NFL regular season less than a month away, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is making sure he's enjoying whatever free time he has left.

McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, shared photos of them on a boat together.

Culpo's caption for the post was fairly simple: "It's a shahk!"

It's safe to say Culpo's followers were fond of the recent pictures she shared. Her post received over 100,000 likes.

Even though Culpo shared these photos over the weekend, it appears unlikely it took place then. After all, McCaffrey and the Panthers were in the nation's capital for their preseason opener.

McCaffrey didn't play in the Panthers' preseason opener, but the All-Pro running back is healthy heading into Week 1. The coaching staff is just trying to properly manage his workload.

When the regular season begins, NFL fans should expect to see Culpo at a few home games for the Panthers.