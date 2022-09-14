Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Outfit Photos

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has assembled a large following on social media. At the moment, she has 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

Culpo's latest Instagram post features her in a pink outfit. The caption for the post says, "Concrete jungle Day 1."

This post from Culpo - just like many others - received over 60,000 likes.

A lot of Culpo's followers left encouraging comments on this post.

Here's the post from Culpo:

It's unclear if Culpo will be in New York this weekend to watch McCaffrey and the Panthers take on the Giants.

Even though Carolina lost its season opener, McCaffrey had an OK performance. He had 33 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers - and Culpo - will be expecting more from McCaffrey this upcoming Sunday.