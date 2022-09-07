Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account.

Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.

Now, just a few weeks later, Culpo is back on Instagram with another post that's going viral. She posted a photo in a swimsuit that has amassed over 34,000 likes in just five hours.

Check it out.

Culpo is a social media superstar, with over 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone. She and McCaffrey are one of the most recognizable couples in sports.

When the 2022 season officially kicks off in just a few days, Culpo will likely be in attendance at plenty of Carolina Panthers games.