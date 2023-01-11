Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Racy Outfit Went Viral

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

No NFL player had a better end to the regular season than San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

After a trade from the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey flourished in the 49ers offense. With CMC as their starting running back, San Francisco locked up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and is set to host the Seattle Seahawks.

One of the biggest supporters in McCaffrey's life is his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo. She rarely misses a game and is always watching CMC when he's on the field.

Just a few days ago she showed off her support for McCaffrey and the 49ers as their season came to a close.

Culpo will be watching - along with millions - as the 49ers host the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.