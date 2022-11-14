Look: Christian McCaffrey's Mom Went Viral Sunday Night

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's mom was fired up during the Chargers-49ers game on Sunday night.

McCaffrey's mom, Lisa, attended the game and got super excited when her son scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

She got so excited that she even dropped an f-bomb that was caught on camera by NBC.

McCaffrey finished the game with 14 rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also added four receptions for 39 yards in the passing game.

This was his third game with the 49ers after he was acquired by them on Oct. 20. So far, he's rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns off 40 carries since the trade.

This win got the 49ers to 5-4 overall as they're just a half-game out of first in the NFC West.

They'll be back in action on Nov. 21 against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.