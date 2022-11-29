Look: Christian Pulisic Announces His Status For Saturday's Game

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 05: United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks on as he adjusts his Captains arm band during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Canada on September 5, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic became an American legend on Tuesday afternoon for the USMNT against Iran.

He scored the game-winning goal in the 38th minute to lift the team into the knockout round for a match against the Netherlands. That said, right after he scored, he suffered an injury and wasn't able to play after halftime.

He even had to be taken to the hospital after the U.S. closed out the win for scans, per a U.S. Soccer spokesperson.

Fans were nervous after reading that report but perhaps some can exhale a bit, based on an Instagram story post from Pulisic.

In the post, he said that he was so proud of his teammates for closing out the win and that he'll be ready for Saturday's knockout stage contest.

That last part would obviously be massive for the USMNT but he'll likely have to go through a full practice or two before he's cleared to play.

Saturday's match will start at 10 a.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.