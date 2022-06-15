Look: Christian Pulisic Shares Aftermath Of Wild Game vs. El Salvador

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 05: United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks on as he adjusts his Captains arm band during a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match between the United States and Canada on September 5, 2021 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic's picture of his jersey has gone viral on Instagram.

Pulisic had a ton of mud all over his jersey after the United States played in terrible conditions in El Salvador on Tuesday night. It was raining the entire time and the field was in terrible condition.

Here's that photo:

Those conditions almost led to a U.S. loss in CONCACAF Nations League play, but they were able to salvage a draw out of it right at the end of the game.

El Salvador was up 1-0 heading into stoppage time before Jordan Morris got the equalizer in the 90th minute.

That draw ended this four-game international window for the United States, who now only have two more games before the World Cup starts in November.

Those two matches will be in September during the next international window and will likely be two friendlies against World Cup teams.

The USMNT will see El Salvador again next year when CONCACAF Nations League games resume.

This time, the match will be played on U.S. soil.