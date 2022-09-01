Look: Ciara Reacts To Big Russell Wilson Contract News

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: Ciara (L) and NFL player Russell Wilson attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Russell Wilson got a big payday on Thursday morning.

The Denver Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million of guaranteed money. He's now going to be in Denver for the next seven years and will make $296 million during that time.

Wilson is now the second-highest paid quarterback in terms of AAV (average annual value). He's set to make $49 million a year, which is only a little less than what Aaron Rodgers gets ($50.271 million).

Wilson's wife, Ciara, showered her husband with love once news of the extension became official.

"Baby @DangeRussWilson, I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and hardworking person I know! It’s been so beautiful to see you become a Bronco! So excited for the journey ahead! You’re 1 of 1! My greatest inspiration. I love you so much!" Ciara tweeted.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos from the Seahawks back in March.

He and Ciara then quickly bought a $25 million home outside of Denver which sits on over five acres of land.

Wilson's job will be to bring the Broncos their first Super Bowl since 2016. They'll kick off their 2022 season on Sept. 12 against Wilson's former team.