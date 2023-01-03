Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release Statement On Damar Hamlin

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As support continues to pour in for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Monday night's incredibly terrifying scene in Cincinnati, Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement on the matter.

Via ESPN's Ben Baby:

First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. Our hearts are with everyone in this unprecedented time - what we can do is support one another. Last night was supposed to be a greta night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown. Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount ... and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront. ... The Bengals are thankful for the love and compassion shown by all. Praying for Damar.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest shortly after making a tackle in the first quarter of last night's game.

The 24-year-old was reportedly revived on the field and transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.