Look: Cincinnati Bengals Teasing Big Thursday Morning News

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have a major announcement coming later this week.

Their official Twitter account only needed a few words to tease that announcement shortly before 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

"Make sure you're online at 10 AM tomorrow," the Bengals tweeted.

The Bengals are likely unveiling a second helmet after it was teased for the first time last week.

Ryan Holmes, who's the director of corporate partnerships for the team, confirmed that it was coming in the future.

“It’s kind of tied to another announcement we’re going to have around a second helmet, so kind of a new helmet tied to our uniforms,” Holmes said (first transcribed by SI). “We launched the uniforms last year. Our fans have been itching for an alternate helmet. The league approved that.”

The helmet could be a white tiger-striped one, but we'll know for sure if that's the case when the announcement is made on Thursday morning.