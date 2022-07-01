Look: Cindy Kimberly's Rookie Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Cindy Kimberly attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic) Gotham/Getty Images

Nearly two months ago to the day, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hit newsstands everywhere with some notable rookies being featured.

Among them was Cindy Kimberly, a model with a massive following on Instagram. Kimberly is part of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class, which also includes Christen Harper, Georgina Burke, Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, Katie Austin, Olivia Ponton and 2022 cover model Maye Musk.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently published a video of Kimberly's rookie appearance.

Check it out.

SI Swimsuit had more on Kimberly:

Cindy Kimberly was discovered in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her to his Instagram account. After causing a stir on social media, the 23-year-old Amsterdam native has appeared in music videos, as part of runway shows and on magazine covers. But she is also a dancer and illustrator who will soon release music and host a podcast, plus she’s developing her own clothing brand. Kimberly is a 2022 rookie because of her diverse creative output and infinite potential.

A month ago, Kimberly took to social media to share one of her favorite photos from the shoot.

For Cindy Kimberly's full shoot, click here.

More from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class can be seen here.