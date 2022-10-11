Look: CJ Stroud In A Category By Himself This Season

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a one-man wrecking crew through the first half of the 2022 college football season.

Stroud, who's projected to be a top-three pick in next year's NFL Draft, has already thrown for 1,737 yards and 24 touchdowns in just six games.

He's also all by himself in one top category: passer efficiency. Stroud is the only quarterback in the country with a passer efficiency rating of 200 or better.

A quarterback's passer efficiency rating is calculated using their pass attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and interceptions.

He's been elite in all of those categories (he's also only thrown three interceptions thus far) and it's led him to have this rating.

Stroud will look to try and stay in this category by himself as the Buckeyes kick off the second half of their regular season against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct. 22.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET.