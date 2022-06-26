Look: Clayton Kershaw Makes Opinion On Freddie Freeman Very Clear

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 13: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of the game at Target Field on April 13, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw had a front-row seat to Freddie Freeman's emotional return to Atlanta over the weekend.

In a conversation with FOX's Ken Rosenthal after his first night back where it all started, Freeman admitted that he's not looking for closure. Saying, "I don't want to close something that was so special for me for 15 years."

Now the five-time All-Star finds himself on the other side of the NL rivalry. And while Kershaw does appreciate the love Freeman has for the Braves, he hopes that he could one day come to love the Dodgers in a similar way.

“It was very cool [to see Freeman’s reception Friday night],” the lefty told The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution. “He’s obviously been a big contributor for our team. And I hope we’re not second fiddle. It’s a pretty special team over here, too. I think whenever he gets comfortable over here, he’ll really enjoy it. It was a good night for him [Friday].”

LA and Atlanta seem like they're on a collision course for a third meeting in the NLCS.

Since joining the boys in blue, Freddie Freeman has played up to his usual All-Star level, batting over .300 with nice counting stats.

But clearly a piece of the first baseman's heart will always reside in the Peach State.