Look: Clemson Fan's 'College GameDay' Sign Goes Viral

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of fans of the Clemson Tigers against the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2011 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Adam Levine meme has officially made its way into the college football world.

During Saturday's "College GameDay" down in South Carolina, ESPN cameras spotted one Clemson fan with a sign for the ages.

The sign quickly started to go viral among viewers and other fans.

"Lmfao," one user commented.

"Yo," another cried.

"National treasure," another tweeted at Hunter Renfrow.

"You may not like it, but this is what peak human performance looks like," a Renfrow fan account replied.

The gift that keeps on giving.