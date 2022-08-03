Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football.

Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries.

"After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the 2020 season with a torn labrum and missing most of last season after getting hurt in the season opener, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from playing the game I love," Zanders wrote.

Zanders only played against Georgia on Sept. 4 last year before having to miss the rest of the season.

His best season came in 2020 when he finished with 25 total tackles (22 solo), one sack, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.

Before committing to Clemson, Zanders was a three-star prospect in the class of 2019. He was the No. 36 player in his home state (North Carolina) and the No. 781 recruit overall, regardless of position, per 247sports composite rankings.