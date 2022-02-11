Look: Clemson Player Apologizes After Being Ejected From Game vs. Duke

Clemson guard David Collins has issued an apology for his “reckless” foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr.

Taking to Instagram after Thursday night’s loss to the Blue Devils, Collins shared remorse for the dangerous flagrant foul that saw him ejected from the contest.

“I was going to try to block it from behind but I was going too fast and I couldn’t stop. I realized I needed to stop when it was too late. I never been a dirty player, never will,” he explained. “I wish bro a healthy season and I never tried to hurt anybody but I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“I have respect towards Duke and Clemson and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play. I’m glad Wendell is okay.”

Via his Instagram, David Collins explains what transpired during his flagrant foul against Duke’s Wendell Moore, Jr. | #Clemson pic.twitter.com/NPFzrAkwAJ — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) February 11, 2022

With three minutes remaining before halftime, Moore stripped Collins and took off on a fast break. As the Duke star dunked the ball, Collins broke a cardinal rule of basketball and took out his legs midair — sending him crashing to the court on his back.

Both benches nearly cleared before they were each hit with offsetting technical fouls. Collins went over to apologize to Coach K and his players after the incident.

Moore was able to return to the game after the hard fall.

David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 for this foul on Wendell Moore Jr. Moore Jr. was able to remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/m8KFBnWj6V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2022

Moore and Duke finished the game with a 82-64 win over the Tigers.