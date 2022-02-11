The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Clemson Player Apologizes After Being Ejected From Game vs. Duke

Clemson cheerleaders running around with flags.TAMPA, FL - MARCH 17: Cheerleaders for the Clemson Tigers perform against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second round of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at St. Pete Times Forum on March 17, 2011 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)

Clemson guard David Collins has issued an apology for his “reckless” foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr.

Taking to Instagram after Thursday night’s loss to the Blue Devils, Collins shared remorse for the dangerous flagrant foul that saw him ejected from the contest.

“I was going to try to block it from behind but I was going too fast and I couldn’t stop. I realized I needed to stop when it was too late. I never been a dirty player, never will,” he explained. “I wish bro a healthy season and I never tried to hurt anybody but I know everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

“I have respect towards Duke and Clemson and I apologize to everybody for a reckless play. I’m glad Wendell is okay.”

With three minutes remaining before halftime, Moore stripped Collins and took off on a fast break. As the Duke star dunked the ball, Collins broke a cardinal rule of basketball and took out his legs midair — sending him crashing to the court on his back.

Both benches nearly cleared before they were each hit with offsetting technical fouls. Collins went over to apologize to Coach K and his players after the incident.

Moore was able to return to the game after the hard fall.

Moore and Duke finished the game with a 82-64 win over the Tigers.

 

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.