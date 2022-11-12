Look: Clemson Running Back's Hurdle En Route To Touchdown Going Viral

The hurdle is one of the most electrifying moves in football. And during Saturday's Clemson-Louisville game, Tigers running back Will Shipley used it to perfection.

The star sophomore snapped off a huge run up the middle, capping it off with a crazy hurdle over a Louisville defender before running cleanly into the end zone.

Take a look at the viral play here:

Shipley has 72 yards and one touchdown on 10 attempts midway through the third quarter. This incredible touchdown gave the Tigers their current 24-7 lead over the Cardinals.

Shipley is building off an outstanding freshman season in 2021. Heading into today's game, the electric running back had 802 yards and 11 touchdowns through nine games.

Behind the solid play of Shipley, the Tigers look primed to notch a decisive victory after last week's blowout loss to Notre Dame.