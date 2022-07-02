Look: Coach K Seems To Be Enjoying His Retirement

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Coach K may be done on the sideline, but he still find ways to scratch that competitive itch in retirement.

Over the weekend, the former Duke men's basketball coach was spotted at the casino playing some $100 slots.

Fans reacted to the Coach K enjoying his time away on social media.

"North Carolina you’ve broken him," one user replied.

"What kind of weirdo films this," another said.

"Oh my God he really is retired," commented USA Today's Dan Wolken.

"Coach K is going #Degen mode in retirement."

"No hello? No hey coach? Just straight camera to the face. Wish Coach K had knocked him out," another user said.

"Coach K is just trying to enjoy his retirement in peace," commented a Blue Devils fan.

"Coach K loves the slots!"

Coach K has said he'll remain around the sport but doesn't plan on attending Duke home games next season.