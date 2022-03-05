The Spun

Look: Coach K Takes Special Photo Before Final Home Game

Coach K walks onto the floor during a Duke game.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Coach K took a legendary photo at the halfcourt of Cameroon Indoor for his final game.

He was in a picture with the entire basketball staff and more members of Duke’s administration as he coaches his final regular-season game.

Duke is taking on arch-rival North Carolina as the former looks to lock up a number one seed at the NCAA Tournament.

Duke already has the top seed at the ACC Tournament after it has the best conference record. Coming into this game, Coach K has won 1,196 games, plus has five national championships.

So far this season, the Blue Devils are 26-4 and 16-3 in ACC play, while North Carolina is 22-8 overall and 14-5 in conference play.

Duke is up by one in the first half (at the time of this writing) and you can see the contest on ESPN.

