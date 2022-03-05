Look: Coach K Takes Special Photo Before Final Home Game

Coach K took a legendary photo at the halfcourt of Cameroon Indoor for his final game.

He was in a picture with the entire basketball staff and more members of Duke’s administration as he coaches his final regular-season game.

Duke is taking on arch-rival North Carolina as the former looks to lock up a number one seed at the NCAA Tournament.

Duke already has the top seed at the ACC Tournament after it has the best conference record. Coming into this game, Coach K has won 1,196 games, plus has five national championships.

So far this season, the Blue Devils are 26-4 and 16-3 in ACC play, while North Carolina is 22-8 overall and 14-5 in conference play.

Duke is up by one in the first half (at the time of this writing) and you can see the contest on ESPN.