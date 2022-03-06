The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Coach K’s Postgame Reaction To Duke Crowd Is Going Viral

A closeup of Duke college basketball Mike Krzyewski.INDIANAPOLIS - APRIL 02: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during practice prior to the 2010 Final Four of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 2, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It wasn’t exactly the ending Mike Krzyzewski had for his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. No. 4 Duke fell to North Carolina 94-81, sending the legendary coach of the Durham floor with a loss.

After the game, the Blue Devils held a ceremony for Coach K. But Krzyzewski’s frustration boiled over at one point, sternly telling the crowd, “No, please, everyone be quiet.”

The clip of Coach K hushing the crowd quickly made its rounds on Twitter.

“Michael Scott vibes,” one user replied.

“Amazing,” another said.

“One final scolding of his supporters,” tweeted a UNC fan. “What better tribute to himself.”

“K saying that the game was unacceptable as if he didn’t bring it upon himself was comical,” another Carolinian responded.

“He put way too much pressure on those players because of a retirement parade he wanted all year for himself. Get outta here it was more than acceptable, it was earned!!!”

“Coach K..that Carolina L still on your mind during this ceremony?!?” asked WEEI’s KJ Carson.

It was a tough night for Duke Basketball. But Coach K made it clear the season isn’t over, and it’ll be a learning experience for his team going forward.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.