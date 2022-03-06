Look: Coach K’s Reaction To Pregame Ceremony Goes Viral

Walking out onto the Cameron Indoor Stadium floor as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils one final time, tonight is no doubt an emotional event for longtime program leader Mike Krzyzewski.

Before tipoff of tonight’s rivalry matchup between Duke and North Carolina, the program held a ceremony for Coach K featuring a tribute video and countless former Blue Devil players in attendance.

Coach K looked on, seemingly on the verge of tears, as the Cameron Crazies went wild.

Heading into tonight’s game — the final regular-season contest of Krzyzewski’s 42nd year at Duke — the No. 4 Blue Devils are 26-4 and hold first place in the ACC.

Now that the pregame ceremony is over and the game underway, Coach K will no doubt fall back into business as usual as he looks to win his final game in Cameron.