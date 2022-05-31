Look: Coaches Seating Chart At SEC Meetings Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The SEC Meetings are set to take place this week down in Florida and there's a lot of intrigue going into them.

There's the potential for the inner-conference College Football Playoff idea to be talked about, as well as the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud.

The latter took the sports world by storm a couple of weeks ago when the two had some words with each other through the media.

Saban said that Texas A&M "bought all of its players" in the program's 2022 recruiting class and then Fisher slammed him in a press conference by calling those comments "despicable."

The seating chart for these meetings is officially out and Fisher is going to be sitting between two SEC officials.

That may sound weird to some fans, but he's sitting there because he's the head of the coaches group, per Craig Pinkerton of the SEC.

We'll have to see if anything more comes from the Saban-Fisher feud from a couple of weeks ago at these meetings.