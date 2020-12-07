Coastal Carolina’s football program isn’t very happy with the Coaches’ Poll voters.

The South Carolina-based program notched a huge win on Saturday, taking down BYU in an epic contest. The Chanticleers stopped the Cougars a yard shy of the goal line on a game-winning pass attempt. Coastal Carolina held on for the 22-17 win.

On Sunday, the new Coaches’ Poll top 25 was released.

Coastal Carolina came in at No. 13 in the poll. The Chanticleers are 10-0, but are ranked behind teams like Georgia (6-2), Iowa State (8-2) and Oklahoma (7-2).

BYU, which was ranked No. 8, fell all the way down to No. 16.

Coastal Carolina called out the Coaches’ Poll voters on Sunday.

“Defeat a top 10 team and move up one spot,” Coastal Carolina wrote with a confused emoji. “Guess we got more work to do. #RESPECT.”

It’s fair for Coastal Carolina to be upset with their ranking.

If BYU was ranked No. 8 and you just beat them – and you’re undefeated – you would think that’s enough to vault into the top 10.

Alas, the voters weren’t impressed enough with Coastal Carolina to do that. So, the Chanticleers came in at No. 13 overall.

