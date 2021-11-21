Look: Coastal Carolina Had Pizza-Eating Contest With Joey Chestnut

After taking down Texas State on Saturday, Coastal Carolina took down something else in celebration.. pizza.

It wasn’t just any pizza party though. Several players faced off in pizza-eating challenge against competitive-eating world champion Joey Chestnut.

It’s something you’ve got to see to believe.

Coastal Carolina celebrated the win with an eating competition vs. @joeyjaws 😂 (via @Emilnem)pic.twitter.com/U5NEcaftfU — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 20, 2021

Despite their best efforts, Chestnut was victorious and showed off some of the skills that made him a nine-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating champion.

Coastal Carolina was just as hungry for the pizza as it was for a W. CCU suffered a 42-40 upset defeat against Georgia State last week without its star quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall returned in a big way for the Chanticleers. The sophomore QB completed 22-28 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the 35-21 win.

Coastal Carolina handled Texas State, 35-21, behind 319 yards and five touchdown passes from quarterback Grayson McCall on Senior Day at Brooks Stadium on Nov. 20. https://t.co/X5kXymi3fr — Post and Courier Myrtle Beach (@PCMyrtleBeach) November 21, 2021

Coastal Carolina finishes off the regular season with a road game against the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday afternoon on ESPN+.

CCU sits at 9-2 on the season. A win in the final week would make it back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins. The Chanticleers started off 6-0 before falling to Appalachian State and Georgia State, losing two games in four weeks.