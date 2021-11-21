The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Coastal Carolina Had Pizza-Eating Contest With Joey Chestnut

Coastal Carolina players celebrate a play during their win at Kansas.LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 12: Linebacker Kendricks Gladney #4 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers celebrates a stop against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

After taking down Texas State on Saturday, Coastal Carolina took down something else in celebration.. pizza.

It wasn’t just any pizza party though. Several players faced off in pizza-eating challenge against competitive-eating world champion Joey Chestnut.

It’s something you’ve got to see to believe.

Despite their best efforts, Chestnut was victorious and showed off some of the skills that made him a nine-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating champion.

Coastal Carolina was just as hungry for the pizza as it was for a W. CCU suffered a 42-40 upset defeat against Georgia State last week without its star quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall returned in a big way for the Chanticleers. The sophomore QB completed 22-28 passes for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the 35-21 win.

Coastal Carolina finishes off the regular season with a road game against the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday afternoon on ESPN+.

CCU sits at 9-2 on the season. A win in the final week would make it back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins. The Chanticleers started off 6-0 before falling to Appalachian State and Georgia State, losing two games in four weeks.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.