Look: Coastal Carolina’s Postgame Photo Is Going Viral

Who would’ve thought coming into the 2020 college football season that the biggest game on Dec. 5 would be played between BYU and Coastal Carolina?

Anyone? Bueller?

No one should have their hands up with that one, but that’s what happened. Undefeated Coastal Carolina and undefeated BYU squared off in South Carolina on Saturday night. It was an epic game.

Coastal Carolina upset BYU, 22-17, with an incredible finish on Saturday evening. The Cougars were stopped a yard short of the goal line on a final pass attempt as time expired.

“One thing I know about our football team, if you slight us, we use that as motivation,” Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell said after the game. Few people, if any, picked Coastal Carolina to take down BYU on Saturday.

Following the game, Coastal Carolina’s players took an epic locker room photo.

“Mormons vs. Mullets” became the catch phrase for Saturday night’s game, playing on the classic Catholics vs. Convicts description for a previous Notre Dame vs. Miami Game.

Coastal Carolina probably isn’t going to be in College Football Playoff contention despite this win, but the program could get into a New Year’s Six bowl game.

That would be an epic accomplishment.