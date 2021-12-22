Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Just to be clear, Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are,” he wrote on Instagram. “… Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

#Bills WR Cole Beasley on testing positive for COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/APD6yiyZYC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2021

Cole Beasley received plenty of negative attention for his statements against the vaccine earlier this year. So when he tested positive for the virus today, the NFL world had quite a reaction.

The Buffalo wide receiver clearly isn’t too pleased with the negative comments being made at his expense.

Beasley also brought up the league’s new testing policy. Earlier this week, the NFL announced that fully vaccinated players are no longer required to undergo weekly testing. This change came in the midst of the league’s biggest virus outbreak since the pandemic began — including positive tests for a significant number of vaccinated players.

“Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test,” he wrote. “One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy.”

Beasley, the Bills’ second-leading wide receiver target, will not be on the field for Sunday’s important AFC East matchup with the Patriots.

“I am feeling fine with mild symptoms,” he added “Thank you for the support. I look forward to being back out there with my teammates soon.”