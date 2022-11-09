Look: Colin Cowherd Getting Crushed For His Political Opinion

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Colin Cowherd tends to avoid talking about politics unless they're directly adjacent to sports. But he made a rare exception this past week and he's been getting torn apart for it.

Last week the FOX Sports commentator declared that there would be a "Red Wave" coming on Election Day, signifying big pickups by the Republicans in elections across the country. Cowherd declared that voters would turn against incumbent Democrats over the government's handling of "people's kids" - presumably during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Red wave is coming Tuesday. Don’t mess w people’s kids. It lands differently — and they will hold a grudge. Can’t blame em. That’s my Ted Talk," Cowherd tweeted last week.

But Election Day has come and gone and the big pickups for Republicans in Congress and state legislatures have been limited. While they are still likely to gain control of the House of Representatives and still have a shot at securing the Senate, neither is a guarantee as of this afternoon with ballots still being counted.

So it should be no surprise that Cowherd is among the many pundits out there being crushed for getting the prediction wrong. Fans, athletes and even fellow commentators are taking him to task today:

Colin Cowherd initially defended his position by stating that he "leans mostly left" before listing off reasons parents are concerned about their kids' safety. He told a user, "A price will be paid and hopefully a lesson learned."

Cowherd hasn't tweeted anything political since late last week but he undoubtedly followed some of the election news heading into work this morning.

We probably won't hear from him again on political topics for a while though.