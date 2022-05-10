Look: Colin Cowherd Has A 1-Word Message For Tom Brady

Colin Cowherd has long been a supporter of Tom Brady. Now, the two are technically colleagues.

Brady was officially announced as FOX Sports' future No. 1 NFL game analyst, whenever he actually retires from the NFL and stays away for good. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB is reportedly set to make $375 million over 10 years in the booth.

Cowherd is not on the radio today--he's on vacation in Italy with his wife--but managed to "welcome" Brady to the FOX team with a video on Twitter.

"Benvenuto, Tom Brady," Cowherd wrote as the caption, using the Italian word for "welcome."

"You know I always knew I'd be a teammate to Tom Brady, but I always figured the chances were greater that he'd be an analyst than I would be a slot receiver," Cowherd also joked in the video.

While Brady will eventually be joining Cowherd in a career behind a microphone, he still says he has plenty left to accomplish as a player.

TB12 tweeted this morning he has "a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers."

That will leave ample opportunities for Cowherd to continue analyzing Brady as an athlete before the officially become coworkers.