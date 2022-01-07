Look: Colin Cowherd Makes His National Title Pick

The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs have been one of the most dominant college football teams in recent memory — except for one game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In addition to their near-flawless record that held opponents under 17 point in each game (including three shutouts), the Bulldogs have one ugly SEC Championship game loss to their conference foe.

The Crimson Tide dominated the game from start to finish, cracking Georgia’s elite defense and putting up an unprecedented 41-24 score.

Because of this, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes there’s no reason to pick against the SEC Champions.

“There is in fact no proof that Georgia can be competitive against Alabama. I’m going to put it out there. I’m taking Bryce Young and Nick Saban,” he said on today’s episode of The Herd.

"There is in fact no proof that Georgia can be competitive against Alabama. I'm going to put it out there. I'm taking Bryce Young and Nick Saban." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/lbdt4IQnHg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 7, 2022

After their first and only loss of the season, the Bulldogs bounced back with a dominant 34-11 win over Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal. They will look to carry this momentum into Monday night’s National Championship matchup against the Tide.

Kicking off in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, the SEC Championship rematch will begin at 8 p.m. ET.