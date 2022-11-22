Look: Colin Cowherd Names The 'Next' Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Colin Cowherd attends basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd believes we're already looking at the next Patrick Mahomes and he's not even draft-eligible yet.

After seeing how USC's Caleb Williams performed over the weekend, the syndicated radio host was ready to crown him the next great QB to come out of the college ranks.

Running left, throwing right. Running right, throwing left. Throwing deep... just a beautiful thing to watch. I don't see a hole in his game... Everything. In crisis, management, smart ... takes to coaching. ... The comp with Mahomes feels really accurate.

Cowherd's segment got plenty of reaction from the football crowd.

"I think he may be better at the same point in their careers," a user said. "Mahomes went to another level in the league. If he works hard he could be that good. If not he will look like Zach Wilson."

"People just don’t want to admit it," another replied.

"He's that good."

"He’s the best player in the nation I know that."

"I was thinking the same thing watching that game. Won't be as good obvi but looks and plays the same way."

Do you think Caleb's got next?