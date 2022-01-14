Look: Colin Cowherd Is Predicting 1 Big NFL Upset This Weekend

Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is one of the most highly-anticipated contests of the postseason’s first round.

Pitting the No. 3-seed Cowboys against the No. 6-seed 49ers, this game slightly favors Mike McCarthy and his Dallas squad in their home stadium (-3.0).

With that being said, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd believes there could be an upset brewing.

During his “Blazin’ 5 Picks” segment on Friday, Cowherd picked the Niners to take down the Cowboys in the first round. He predicts the score will be 28-27 in favor of San Francisco.

“I went back and forth, but I gotta go with my initial instinct,” he explained on The Herd. “I’m taking San Francisco and the points and the upset win.

“The road team has won 10 of the last 14 Wild Card games over the last three years. The offense for San Francisco leads the NFL in yards per play (6.1) — 49ers offense is hottest it’s been all year… Since Thanksgiving [Jimmy Garappolo] is a top-5 clutch quarterback in the league.”

"I like the 49ers to win. Take the points."@ColinCowherd unveils his Super Wild Card weekend Blazin' 5 picks: pic.twitter.com/dBXvUj3F6n — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 14, 2022

After a lackluster start to the season, the Niners finished out their year with wins in eight of there last 11 games. Cowherd feels San Francisco’s combination of rushing attack and rushing defense will lead the slight underdogs to victory this weekend.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET in AT&T Stadium.