Look: Colin Cowherd Reacts To College Football Craziness

The college football landscape is about to change in a massive way again.

Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon that USC and UCLA are negotiating a deal to join the Big Ten in the next couple of years.

ESPN's Pete Thamel then confirmed those reports and said that a press conference is expected to happen in the next 24 hours or so.

Colin Cowherd of The Herd just got back from vacation with his family and thinks that this move makes sense for both programs.

"It makes a lot of sense," Cowherd said. "Once Texas and Oklahoma announced they were moving to the SEC, the Big Ten needed a counter punch. This is it. It'll make the Big ten feel more coastal. They'll get more of a recruiting edge."

"I also think for USC and UCLA, two often their games feel small and regional. Can you imagine USC at Camp Randall? USC at the Horseshoe? Those are big national TV games. USC and UCLA will feel bigger."

This will also make competition for the College Football Playoff even fiercer going forward.

We'll have to see if any other programs decide to move conferences going forward.