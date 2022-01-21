Look: Colin Cowherd Reveals His Picks For Divisional Round

Colin Cowherd of The Herd has his picks in for the divisional round and there could be a surprise or two for some people.

To start it all off, he touches on the Bengals-Titans matchup and while he expects it to be close, he has the Titans winning 28-23 to host their first AFC Championship Game in Nashville.

Cowherd isn’t high on the Bengals offensive line as Joe Burrow was sacked more than any other quarterback this season and thinks that a team can’t win more than one playoff game with a line that struggles that much.

For the 49ers-Packers contest, he’s taking the Packers against the spread. Cowherd doesn’t see them beating themselves in this one and sees Rodgers going back to another NFC Championship Game by a touchdown (31-24).

Derrick Henry's return to lift Titans? Can San Francisco shock Green Bay?@ColinCowherd's unveils his divisional round Blazin' 4: pic.twitter.com/tQQAV25GqP — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 21, 2022

In the Rams-Bucs rematch from earlier this season, Cowherd is siding with the latter to get revenge. Los Angeles took down Tampa Bay convincingly 34-24 back in September, but that one was in L.A.

It’ll be in Tampa Bay for this one and Cowherd isn’t about to bet against Tom Brady, who has a 12-1 overall record in the divisional round. The Bucs are also 10-0 when they win the turnover battle and 8-0 at home.

Finally, for Bills-Chiefs, Cowherd is rolling with the Chiefs due to them having the top-scoring offense this season. He also goes on to say how Mahomes is 6-1 in playoff games at Arrowhead and thinks that Kansas City wins a high-scoring affair, 33-27.