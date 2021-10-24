Look: Colin Cowherd’s Daughter Had Cool Experience Sunday

Arguably the most-significant result of this NFL Sunday came in Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals blew out the Baltimore Ravens, making a big statement in the AFC North race.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were sensational, connecting on multiple huge plays, on way to a blowout win on the road.

Colin Cowherd’s daughter was there to see it.

The FOX Sports 1 host tweeted about it during the game.

“My daughter was headed to Baltimore this weekend and had never been to an NFL game. So purchased four tickets (Ravens were awesome to work with. Class organization). She just called and their group is having a blast. Made a dad very happy. Thanks Ravens,” he tweeted.

It sounds like Cowherd’s daughter, Liv, had a pretty cool experience, too.

Cowherd revealed after the game that she sat next to Joe Burrow’s family during the game. That must’ve been pretty fun.

“Sometimes life is crazy. My daughter ⁦sat next to Joe Burrows mom (and family too) said they were wonderful. Pretty good day for Joe too,” he tweeted.

The Bengals improved to 5-2 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s win over the Ravens, who dropped to 5-2 with the loss.