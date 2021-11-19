Look: Colin Cowherd’s Old Comment About Mac Jones Is Going Viral

Sports talk hosts sometimes get “Old takes exposed” from time to time and on Friday, it was Colin Cowherd’s turn.

Cowherd’s old take about Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is making the rounds after Jones was spectacular again on Thursday night.

Before the NFL Draft, Cowherd wasn’t high on Jones and said as much on his show.

“Mac Jones, good lord. Mel Kyper has got to slow down on this. Mac Jones ain’t gonna work folks. It’s not going to work. You just have to come to terms with it.”

For the first six weeks of the season, Cowherd had a bit of a point. New England was 2-4 and wasn’t going anywhere.

Since then though, the Patriots have won five in a row to get to 7-4 and a large part of that has been the play of Jones. In those five games, he has seven combined touchdown passes and only two interceptions.

This has gotten some in the sports world to make some jokes at Cowherd’s expense after New England won again on Thursday night, 25-0.

Our guy begins the show today by telling us to look out for a Brady vs. Mac Super Bowl. 😂 Can't make it up. https://t.co/EDKBl8mfqk — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 19, 2021

Cowherd is the kiss of death. Fade him, ALWAYS https://t.co/MPdjCysAfi — Jᴏᴇ (Ligma Variant) (@ElNeatoBandito) November 17, 2021

He said it so confidently and he was so wrong https://t.co/gmUnvZjYcX — Lucas Daytona (@lucasdaytona0) November 16, 2021

Colin Cowherd: Wrong takes since 2001 https://t.co/mKMOCmr7BM — Travis Jones (@Shoelace_Travis) November 16, 2021

New England’s next game will be against Tennessee on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.

Perhaps Cowherd will be more careful with his takes going forward, especially one where a player hadn’t even taken an NFL snap yet.