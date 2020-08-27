Look: Colin Kaepernick Reacts To NBA Players Boycotting Games

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has posted a message on his Instagram Story in response to the NBA players deciding to not play in tonight’s playoff games.

Kaepernick, 32, began his kneeling protest four years ago to the day. The then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback took a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

Four years later, Kaepernick’s message is coming through loud and clear. We’ve seen athletes across sports kneel like Kaepernick did.

Four years ago today, @Kaepernick7 sat on the bench during the national anthem of Niners/Packers. The QB was protesting racial injustice in America. After meeting with former solider and NFL player Nate Boyer, he changed his protest to a knee. (via @jenniferleechan, @caminman) pic.twitter.com/oOWunPEYcf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2020

Kaepernick posted a simple message on his Instagram Story regarding the NBA players deciding to protest this evening’s playoff games.

The Milwaukee Bucks led the way with today’s boycott, sitting in the locker room for several hours, reportedly on the phone with two key figures.

Milwaukee’s players released a statement on their decision earlier Wednesday evening.

“When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves, take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3,” the Bucks said.

There are NBA games scheduled to take place on Thursday, but it remains to be seen what’ll happen.