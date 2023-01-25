Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on.

No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new documentary series.

He posted a trailer for the new show "Killing County" on his Twitter account.

Check it out.

Here's more about the series, via the Hollywood Reporter:

Directed by Michaela Dowd, narrated by André Holland and executive produced by Kaepernick and Robe Imbriano, the series centers on the police force in Bakersfield, California, and the death of Jorge Ramirez in 2013 following a shootout that included several police officers in a hotel parking lot. It’s described by Kaepernick as “one of the most powerful projects I’ve been involved with,” and seeks to unpack how Ramirez — an informant for the Bakersfield Police Department, according to his family — and his death speaks to a larger culture of corruption and violence within the town and its police force.

The show debuts on February 3 on Hulu.