Look: Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Reacts To ESPN News

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that legendary director Spike Lee will be directing a documentary series on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since 2016, began kneeling for the national anthem to protest racial inequalities.

Here’s the full release, from ESPN:

ESPN Films today announced that production has started on the previously announced multi-part documentary on Colin Kaepernick, with Spike Lee on board to direct. The project was announced last year as part of The Walt Disney Company’s overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media. Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective. The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. Kaepernick is partnering with former ESPN television personality Jemele Hill, who is also a producer on the project. Further details on the project will be announced at a later date.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa, is very excited.

“I’m grateful, thankful and appreciative that everyone can see Colin’s journey in totality. Never before seen footage that gives TRUE insight on soooooo many different things.

From celebratory moments to unexpected painful moments.

I hope this motivates you. I hope you learn from this. And, I hope more than anything is that you are reminded that even when the world feels so dark, the universe doesn’t forget your sacrifices. The light might not shine when you want it to but it’ll show up just in time,” she wrote.

More details on the documentary series will be out at a later date.