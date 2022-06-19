Look: College Baseball Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Mistake

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

During Friday's SportsCenter, Matt Barrie made a minor miscue while looking ahead to a College World Series matchup.

Previewing a matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma, he referred to the Aggies as another state competitor also playing in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Coming up, top of the hour, man I love college baseball. The SEC has half the field in the College World Series, coming up in six minutes,” Barrie said, “you’ve got Texas and Oklahoma coming up at the top of the hour.”

A fan noted the error on Twitter (h/t Saturday Down South), claiming his 13-year-old son was "seething mad at the disrespect" to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M suffered a 13-8 loss to Oklahoma, who scored seven runs in the second inning. That same day, Texas got upended, 7-3, by Notre Dame.

Barrie can probably relate to Texas A&M fans who feel slighted. If the kid is truly as angry as his father suggested, he could gain payback by asking the anchor for fantasy football advice.

However, the Aggies are poised to end the weekend on a strong note at the Longhorns' expense. A&M currently wields a 8-2 lead over Texas in the seventh inning. The elimination game is being televised on ESPN.