Look: College Baseball Manager's In-Game Interviews Go Viral
Virginia Tech baseball manager John Szefc isn't a big fan of talking to the ESPN broadcasting crew during games.
Virginia Tech is in the midst of a three-game super regional series against Oklahoma with a berth in the College World Series on the line. If the Hokies win Game 3 on Sunday, it would be their first-ever trip to Omaha.
In the first two games, Szefc has been a fan of few words when he's had to do these in-game interviews.
He was asked about having words with the home-plate umpire on Saturday and said "I don't need to get into that, let's talk about some baseball."
When other questions were then asked, he offered 5-to-10 second answers.
Here's the full interview:
Hey, maybe he got some lessons from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick along the way.
First pitch for Game 3 between Oklahoma and Virginia Tech will be at 1 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by ESPNU.