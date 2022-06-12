Look: College Baseball Manager's In-Game Interviews Go Viral

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech baseball manager John Szefc isn't a big fan of talking to the ESPN broadcasting crew during games.

Virginia Tech is in the midst of a three-game super regional series against Oklahoma with a berth in the College World Series on the line. If the Hokies win Game 3 on Sunday, it would be their first-ever trip to Omaha.

In the first two games, Szefc has been a fan of few words when he's had to do these in-game interviews.

He was asked about having words with the home-plate umpire on Saturday and said "I don't need to get into that, let's talk about some baseball."

When other questions were then asked, he offered 5-to-10 second answers.

Here's the full interview:

Hey, maybe he got some lessons from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick along the way.

First pitch for Game 3 between Oklahoma and Virginia Tech will be at 1 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by ESPNU.