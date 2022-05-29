Look: College Baseball Player Had Terrifying Collision Saturday

Kentucky centerfielder John Thrasher put a scare into teammates and onlookers after an awful collision with the wall on Saturday.

Thrasher was tracking a ball hit deep to the wall and ended up running into it at full-speed. After which, he laid motionless on the ground for a couple minutes.

Thankfully, Thrasher was able to walk off the field with the assist of Wildcats training staff.

But the injury is certainly a tough watch.

After the game, the preseason third-team All-American took to Twitter to let everyone know that he was okay.

Saying, "I'm all good! Thanks for all the well wishes. Go Cats."

Thrasher transferred to Kentucky after winning America East Player of the Year in 2021 as a member of the Hartford Hawks.

On the year, Thrasher is batting .256 with a pair of home runs, 24 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

Hopefully he's able to return to UK's lineup sooner rather than later.