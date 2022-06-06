Look: College Baseball Player's NSFW Celebration Goes Viral

Jordan Beck had some kind of celebration for Tennessee on Sunday night against Georgia Tech.

Tennessee was down 4-3 heading into the ninth inning in its regional final before scoring six runs to win the game.

Beck's hit the game-tying RBI double and gave some people the finger as he was rounding first base. That ended up being his celebration as he was fired up.

After that, numerous other Vols players got big-time hits as they took a 9-4 lead to the bottom of the ninth inning.

Tennessee gave up two runs but was able to win the regional final, 9-6 to advance to the super regional.

This was also the second-straight game where Tennessee had to come from behind to win.

Tennessee will take on Notre Dame in Knoxville next weekend in a best-of-3 series with a spot in the College World Series on the line.