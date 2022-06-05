Look: College Baseball Player's Sunglasses Going Viral Sunday

One college baseball player decided to wear some amazing sunglasses on Sunday.

This player from Central Michigan was wearing sunglasses that didn't even have two lenses for his eyes. It was one full lens and something that you would see in the movie "Back To The Future."

Here's a look at the sunglasses:

This guy needs to be protected at all costs.

Central Michigan is currently playing Florida in an elimination game in one of the regional tournaments. The winner moves on to play in the regional final on Sunday evening.

Florida is up 4-0 (as of this writing), but that can change in an instant if this player (or anyone on Central Michigan) drives in some runs.