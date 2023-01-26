Look: College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

LSU enters the 2023 college baseball season with lofty expectations.

Despite going 40-22 and missing last year's College World Series, the Tigers top D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 after restocking their roster this offseason. It's the first time they'll begin the season ranked No. 1.

Here's a look at the preseason poll:

LSU Tennessee Stanford Ole Miss Texas A&M Wake Forest Florida Arkansas Oklahoma State Vanderbilt

LSU's loaded transfer haul includes two-way star Paul Skenes and star slugger Tommy White, who set a freshman record with 27 home runs for NC State last season. They'll join a lineup featuring outfielder Dylan Crews, projected to go No. 1 in MLB.com's 2023 mock draft after batting .343/.463/.691 last season.

Although Tennessee ended a dominant season in disappointing fashion, the Volunteers place No. 2 behind LSU. The defending champions, Ole Miss, rank No. 4 in the preseason poll behind Stanford.

Last year's runner-up in Omaha, Oklahoma, didn't make the Top 25. Meanwhile, the SEC is well represented with Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt comprising the top 10.