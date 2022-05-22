Look: College Baseball Team's Season Ends In Heartbreaking Fashion

It's one thing for a baseball game to end on a blown call by a referee. It's worse when the ended game also ends the season. But when a season ends on a blown call by a referee who got too involved in the play, it's downright heartbreaking.

Over the weekend, the Henderson State Reddies beat the Northeastern State RiverHawks, 11-10, in the NCAA Division II Central Region. But that ending may have come a little too abruptly.

In the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Northeastern State trailed Henderson State 11-7 when a RiverHawks batter hit the ball deep into centerfield. Three Northeastern State runners scored and the batter seemingly made it safe into second.

But the referee called the batter out because the batter bowled him over while trying to round the bases. Video shows that the referee ran into the batter while he was rounding first.

As you can imagine, the Northeastern State manager was furious. He rushed up to the referee, nearly ready to blow a gasket, and was thrown out of the game that was technically over.

The play-by-play announcers were practically speechless. But by that point there was nothing that could be done.

The rules state that the play is dead when a base runner runs into an opposing player or referee. Though you would think an exception might be made if the referee is at fault for entering the line.

It doesn't get more heartbreaking than that.